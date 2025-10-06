Hamas continues Gaza attacks as Israeli forces redeploy in expectation of ceasefire

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 6 (ANI/TPS): In spite of the expectation of a ceasefire, Hamas continues with its terror activities in Gaza, attacking Israeli troops even as they redeployed over the past few days. On Sunday, Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked and eliminated a terrorist cell armed with explosives and mortars. The cell was planning to carry out terrorist attacks against IDF (Israel Defense Forces) units operating in the Gaza City area.

Furthermore, another terrorist cell launched a mortar at IDF forces, resulting in a minor injury to an Israeli soldier who was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Air Force fighter jets attacked and eliminated the terrorists who posed an immediate threat to the forces in the area.

Subsequently, IDF forces identified a terrorist squad that fired anti-tank missiles at engineering vehicles of Division 98, without any casualties to our forces.

After the identification, fighter jets attacked and destroyed the structure from which the anti-tank missiles were fired. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor