Hamas declares readiness for prolonged conflict against Israel in Gaza

Gaza, Oct 8 The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has declared its readiness for a protracted conflict against Israel in the Gaza Strip.

"We choose to continue a long and painful war of attrition against Israel," Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida said in a video statement on Monday marking the first anniversary of Hamas' October 7 assault on Israel.

He emphasised that the ongoing battles have demonstrated the effectiveness of this strategy, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abu Ubaida claimed that Hamas has inflicted significant damage, saying, "On all fronts of combat and throughout Gaza, we have killed and targeted hundreds of soldiers, destroyed Israeli vehicles, and refined our tactics."

He described the conflict as a fight against a "criminal enemy" in an unequal battle.

Addressing the hostages captured during the attack last October, Abu Ubaida stated, "From day one, we have ensured the protection and safety of our captives, but Netanyahu's ambitions have prevented their return for a year."

He warned that the hostages' fate now hinges on the decisions of the Israeli government and cautioned that their situation could worsen if Israeli forces advance, confirming that Hamas has instructed its guards to act if the Israeli military approaches.

Israel's military has been conducting a large-scale offensive in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas' deadly cross-border raid on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of approximately 250 people.

Gaza-based health authorities reported on Monday that the death toll among Palestinians from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 41,909.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor