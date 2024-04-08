Hamas embedded rocket launchers in aid distribution area

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel destroyed three Hamas rocket launch sites embedded in a Khan Yunis humanitarian zone, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday.

The launchers, located next to an aid distribution centre and a shelter tent, had been used to fire rockets at Israel.

Following precise intelligence and operational identifications, Israeli fighter jets struck the launchers. The IDF confirmed that the area was evacuated and no civilians were harmed. After destroying the launchers, Israeli aircraft struck additional Hamas infrastructure in the vicinity of the humanitarian zone.

"This is another example of Hamas' exploitation of humanitarian compounds and areas for its terrorist activities and its use of the civilian population as a human shield," the army said in a statement.

The IDF added that it identified the launching sites after rockets were fired at southern Israel on Sunday. The rockets fell in open areas.

Since October 7, the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups have fired more than 9,100 rockets at Israel.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.

Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor