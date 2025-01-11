Hamas exploits civilian infrastructure: IDF targets terror base in former school

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 11 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that with intelligence from the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA), the Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted a precise airstrike targeting terrorists in a command and control center located in the former "Khalwa" school in Jabaliya.

According to the IDF, Hamas terrorists had repurposed the school as a base for planning and executing attacks against IDF troops and Israel. The IDF emphasized that significant precautions were taken before the strike to minimize the risk of harming civilians. These included the use of aerial surveillance, additional intelligence, and the deployment of precise munitions.

This is not the first instance of Hamas exploiting civilian infrastructure for its terrorist activities. Throughout the war, reports have emerged of schools, hospitals, and other civilian buildings being used to house and coordinate terror operations.

During a briefing for the foreign press on Thursday, David Mencer, the Israeli Government Spokesman for the National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Office of the Prime Minister, addressed the use of hospitals by Hamas for terror activities in his comment to The Press Service of Israel.

Highlighting the Kamal Adwan Hospital as an example, Mencer stated, "Hamas have used hospitals for terror activities, including at the Kamal Adwan Hospital. And this is a clear violation of international humanitarian law, a clear violation. The Hamas cynical use of civilian and medical infrastructure endangers innocent lives," he emphasized. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor