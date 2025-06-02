Hamas expresses readiness to begin new round of Gaza peace talks

Gaza, June 2 Hamas affirmed its readiness to begin indirect negotiations over the Gaza ceasefire immediately.

In a press statement on Sunday, Hamas expressed its appreciation for the continued efforts by Qatar and Egypt to broker a ceasefire agreement.

The movement said that it is ready to "immediately begin a round of indirect negotiations" to address the outstanding issues with "the other party."

Hamas said the objective of the talks would be to end the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza, ensure the delivery of relief aid to the Palestinian people, and achieve a permanent ceasefire accompanied by the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli side regarding the Hamas announcement.

However, Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir has ordered the expansion of the ground operation into additional areas in both the southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip, according to a statement issued by the Israel Defense Forces.

He stated that the expansion of activity will continue until conditions are created for the return of the Israeli hostages and the decisive defeat of Hamas.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas to accept the Gaza ceasefire deal proposed by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, "or be destroyed."

Witkoff's proposal includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages and 18 bodies in two phases in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza as well as the release by Israel of 1,236 Palestinian detainees and prisoners, along with the bodies of 180 Palestinians, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the media reports.

In a statement issued by his office, Katz said the Israeli military continued its operations in Gaza with full force, carrying out attacks by air, land, and sea on an unprecedented scale "for maximum protection of our soldiers in preparation for the entry of the maneuvering forces in each area."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor