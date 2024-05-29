Hamas fighters in West Bank attack Israeli border village

Tel Aviv, May 29 (IANS/DPA) Hamas fighters have fired on an Israeli border community from the West Bank.

A video released by Hamas on Wednesday showed three men with automatic rifles firing several rounds on an Israeli border community from the West Bank.

Israel's Army Radio reported there were no casualties in Bat Hefer, a village located near the barrier that separates Israel and the West Bank, but there was damage to property.

The attackers, who are seen wearing Hamas headbands, came from a refugee neighbourhood in the Palestinian city of Tulkarm in the West Bank.

The Israeli army has repeatedly carried out raids in Tulkarm and other Palestinian towns and cities in the West Bank.

Since the start of the Gaza war following the Hamas massacre on October 7, the situation in the West Bank has grown more tense.

According to the Ministry of Health in the West Bank, around 500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, confrontations, or their own attacks since then.

