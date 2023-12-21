Hamas fires massive rocket salvo at Tel Aviv, central Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 21 (ANI/TPS): Hamas fired at least 30 rockets at Israel's central region on Thursday afternoon, in the heaviest barrage in weeks.

The terror group claimed responsibility for the attack. Terrorists in Gaza have fired more than 12,500 rockets at Israel since Oct. 7.

United Hatzalah reported that its medical teams "provided initial treatment to a woman in her 60s who fell down the stairs and suffered light injuries while running to the rocket shelter during a siren [alert] in Ashkelon in the latest rocket barrage. She was then transported to [the city's] Barzilai Medical Center for further treatment."

Shrapnel fell in several cities in the Greater Tel Aviv region. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties, the CEO of the Magen David Adom emergency medical service said.

A rocket fragment reportedly fell on a school in Tel Aviv without causing any injuries. The school said that the children were in protected spaces as instructed.

The Iron Dome intercepted most of the missiles, with the rest hitting open territory.

The alarms interrupted a meeting in Ramat Gan that Israeli opposition leader and Yesh Atid Party chair Yair Lapid was holding with the visiting president and members of the French Senate.

"This is a small example of what has been happening in Israel in recent months," Lapid said.

The massive salvo came after no rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel on Wednesday for the first time since the Oct. 7 massacre, with the exception of the Nov. 25-30 ceasefire.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.(ANI/ TPS)

