"Hamas is the obstacle": Netanyahu on stalled hostage deal

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 26 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that Israel and the United States are considering "alternative options" to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, while holding Hamas responsible for obstructing a potential ceasefire agreement, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal. Together with our US allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas's terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region," Netanyahu said in a statement.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the statement came following a meeting Netanyahu held with members of the small security cabinet, including the defense minister and senior security officials, to assess the negotiations and the ongoing war in Gaza.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff also blamed Hamas for derailing the negotiation process. "While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza," he said.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the Israeli negotiation team returned from Doha on Thursday morning after over two weeks of high-stakes talks in Qatar. The US team, too, departed for consultations in Washington.

US President Donald Trump commented on the developments during remarks to reporters at the White House, saying, "Hamas didn't want to make a deal."

Witkoff echoed this sentiment, stating: "It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took a hardline position, saying: "Stop all the humanitarian aid entering Gaza" and called for the total occupation of the Strip. "This is not an alternative path - it is the main path to the secure release of the hostages and achieving victory in the war."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also responded to the developments, posting on X: "The humiliating negotiation with the terrorists is over. It is time for total victory."

