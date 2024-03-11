Hamas, Israel fail to set date for next round of talks to discuss ceasefire negotiations

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 11 : The Hamas negotiation team and Israeli authorities have not found any common ground, and specific dates have not been finalized to discuss the deal to release the hostages and ceasefire in the war-torn region of Gaza, CNN reported on Sunday.

"There are 'no dates yet' for Hamas negotiators to return to Cairo to resume talks over reaching a ceasefire in exchange for hostage releases," Hossam Badran, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said.

"There is nothing new," Hossam Badran said, saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to respond to fair Palestinian demands regarding Gaza's basic needs.

He listed "stopping the killing, withdrawal, providing relief, and the return of the displaced people without conditions" as factors to be considered.

CNN reported that the Hamas delegation left Cairo on March 7 following days of talks without an obvious breakthrough.

Negotiators had hoped to have a draft agreement this week after the days of meetings in Cairo, "but it won't happen," said one diplomat familiar with the discussions, who described the last few days of talks as "very hectic."

Meanwhile, Gaza Municipality renewed its appeal for humanitarian aid ahead of the start of Ramadan on Sunday evening.

"As Ramadan approaches, Gaza faces a grave humanitarian crisis due to relentless Israeli aggression," a statement issued Sunday said, adding that essential services like water, sanitation, and waste management have been "severely affected."

Authorities called on international organizations to assist by providing fuel for basic services, electricity generators for water wells, restarting water supplies from Israel's national water company, Mekorot, and providing heavy machinery for "waste management and infrastructure repair."

Gaza is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis with a growing number of people dying from starvation and dehydration, aid agencies have warned.

At least 25 people have died so far from malnutrition and dehydration in the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor