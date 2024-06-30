Hamas leader, Egyptian intel head discuss Gaza ceasefire over phone
Gaza, June 30 Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh discussed with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel the course of ongoing negotiations to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
During a phone call on Saturday, Kamel also extended his condolences to Haniyeh for the killing of his older sister and other relatives in an Israeli airstrike a few days ago, according to a press statement issued by Hamas, Xinhua news agency reported.
The call came after Israel's Hebrew public radio Kan reported that the US administration presented a revised version of a prisoner exchange deal that includes a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
The new offer is based on the proposal approved by the then-Israeli war cabinet and presented by US President Joe Biden last month, the radio said.
On Friday, a Hamas source said the movement received a new message from the US regarding the prisoner exchange deal with Israel, noting that the message was passed through intermediaries to continue negotiations for a truce in Gaza.
Qatari and Egyptian mediators, in addition to the United States, are seeking to reach a prisoner exchange deal and a second truce between Israel and Hamas, following the first truce that lasted a week until early December 2023.
Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage.
