Hamas Leader Khalil al-Hayya Survives Israeli Strike in Doha

Hamas, which politically controls the Gaza Strip, on Friday, September 12, announced that its leader Khalil al-Hayya survived the Israeli airstrike in Doha, Qatar. Israel's targeted attack on a building housing Hamas leaders, including the resistance group's chief negotiator, killed six people on Thursday.

Hamas said in an official statement that al-Hayya "led the funeral prayer for his martyred son and for the victims of the treacherous assassination attempt in Doha." The five victims of Israel's airstrike were identified as Khalil al-Hayya's son and his chief of staff, while the sixth was a member of Qatar's security forces.

Also Read | Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson Threatened Suicide After Father Confrontation: Report.

The attack came during a discussion on the US proposal to end the war in Gaza at the Hamas headquarters. The Israeli strike has failed and the security establishment has begun to privately acknowledge that the strike was not successful in eliminating any of Hamas’s top leaders, reported Times of Israel.