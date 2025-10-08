Hamas links hostage release to full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in ceasefire talks

Gaza, Oct 8 A Hamas source said that the group has demanded that any release of Israeli hostages be "directly tied to" a clear timetable for Israel's complete withdrawal from Gaza, as the group's indirect negotiations with Israel continue in Egypt.

The Hamas delegation, during the negotiations in the Red Sea city of Sharm El Sheikh, insisted that "the release of the last hostage must coincide with the final Israeli pullout from Palestinian territories," the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Hamas's senior official Khalil al-Hayya, who is leading the Hamas delegation, told Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV channel on Tuesday that his group is ready "with all responsibility" to stop the war, and his delegation arrived in Egypt with the direct and explicit goal of achieving an immediate and permanent halt to the conflict as well as a prisoner-hostage swap, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel "continues its killing and destruction and repeatedly breaks its promises regarding halting aggression," al-Hayya said, urging "international guarantees to ensure a final and comprehensive end to the conflict."

Tuesday marked the second day of the indirect talks between Israeli and Hamas delegations in Sharm El Sheikh.

An Egyptian source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the talks on Tuesday focused on a prisoner-hostage swap, the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and the transfer of governance in the enclave, among other core issues.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Turkish National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin are set to join the talks on Wednesday.

Tuesday also marked the second anniversary of the Israeli war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023. The conflict has claimed the lives of more than 67,000 Palestinians, caused massive destruction to Gaza's infrastructure, and created a catastrophic humanitarian crisis and famine in the besieged enclave.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor