Hamas men surrender in South Gaza: IDF

Tel Aviv, Dec 10 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday said dozens of Hamas men have surrendered before it in South Gaza.

Sources in the IDF told IANS that the Hamas men, during interrogation, revealed that they had no option but to surrender as they were abandoned by their leadership.

IANS had on Saturday reported that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar had escaped to South Gaza from Northern side in a humanitarian convoy fudging his identity.

Images of stripped terrorists in Jabalya and Khan Yunis is now in circulation on social media and IDF sources indicated the IDF was conducting detailed interrogation of the men who surrendered to get more information on Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, believed to be the brains behind the October 7 massacre.

