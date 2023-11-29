Hamas now invites Musk to Gaza to see 'extent of destruction' by Israeli attacks

San Francisco, Nov 29 Following Elon Musk's visit to Israel, the tech billionaire has now been invited by Hamas to Gaza to witness the destruction of the besieged enclave territory under Israeli attacks.

According to The Guardian, Musk was invited by a senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan, during a press conference in Beirut on Tuesday.

“We invite him to visit Gaza to see the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against the people of Gaza, in compliance with the standards of objectivity and credibility,” Hamdan said.

However, in response to a post about the news inviting him, Musk stated that the situation "seems a bit dangerous there right now."

"Seems a bit dangerous there right now, but I do believe that a long-term prosperous Gaza is good for all sides," he wrote on X.

Musk on Monday visited the Kfar Aza in Israel, which was one of the first places to be attacked by the Hamas militant group when it launched its unprecedented attack on October 7.

More than 1,200 people have died in Israel, while over 200 others were taken as hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accompanied him to the residence of Ofir Liebstein, who fought back and died while fighting Hamas.

Musk has been severely criticised for anti-Semitic content on X in recent weeks. He also came under rising fire for supposed failures to combat antisemitism on X.

US President Joe Biden's administration recently slammed Musk of repeating a "hideous lie" about Jewish people, as the X owner continues to endorse far-right viewpoints and agrees with posts that promote antisemitism.

Musk replied to a post sharing an antisemitic conspiracy theory, calling it "actual truth”.

He responded to a conspiracy theory that motivated the man who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

