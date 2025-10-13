Hamas Releases First Batch of Israeli Hostages After 2-Years as Part of Gaza Peace Deal

The Hamas Group in Gaza released the first batch of seven Israeli hostages after two years on Monday, October 13, as per the ceasefire deal between Hamas and the Israeli military. The hostages were Eitan Mor, Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel.

The International Red Cross is moving to collect hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hamas released a list of 20 hostages for exchange, while Israel will release over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners. The announcement marks a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to end the war that erupted following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Hamas on Monday published the names of 20 Israeli hostages set to be released from Gaza. The hostages whose names include Elkana Bohbot, Matan Angrest, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Eitan Mor, Segev Kalfon, Nimrod Cohen, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Matan Zangauker, Bar Kupershtein, David Cunio, Ariel Cunio, and Omri Miran.

Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian said that the release of Palestinian prisoners will only begin once Israel confirms that all hostages have safely crossed into Israeli territory. “As soon as we have confirmation that they have entered Israeli territory, those buses will depart and begin their journey,” she stated.