Hamas rocket falls on Israeli kindergarten, no injuries

Tel Aviv, Nov 3 The Sderot municipality in south Israel said on Friday that a rocket fired by Hamas fell on the ground of a kindergarten in the municipality.

A municipality spokesman said in a statement that no one was injured in the missile attack, but the building was partially damaged.

Israel is engaged in a war with Hamas within the Gaza Strip and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has rounded the Gaza centre. The Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza also said that the Israel army has cut off Gaza South from the North.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor