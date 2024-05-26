Hamas steps up attack on Israel, fires barrage of missiles; first in past few months

New Delhi, May 26 Palestine-based militant outfit Hamas on Sunday launched a fresh missile attack on Israel, prompting the latter to blare warning sirens across Tel Aviv, the first such incident in the past few months.

Hamas armed wing Al-Qassam brigades launched the 'big missile attack' on Israel in protest against 'Zionist massacre against civilians', a leading media outlet reported.

The volley of missiles and rockets were reportedly fired from Gaza Strip and marked first such escalation in military conflict in the past four months.

The warning sirens were sounded in other cities apart from Tel Aviv, including Herzliya and Petah Tikva.

There were no reports of casualty but Israel Defence Forces claimed that the barrage of rockets was launched from Rafah toward central Israel, moments ago.

"Humanitarian aid has been going into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing this morning, and now rockets are being fired at central Israel," it shared on its social media handle.

Notably, Israel's military launched a strong offensive on the militant outfit Hamas inside the Palestinian territory after the ghastly October 7 attack.

The terror attack by Hamas terrorists resulted in the death of more than 1,000 people mostly civilians, while hundreds of Israeli civilians including women were taken as hostages.

According to Palestinian administration, more than 35,000 people have been killed in Gaza Strip in Israeli strikes, so far.

