Hamas to free Israeli-American hostage in bid to secure ceasefire

Gaza, May 12 Hamas said that it will release Israeli-US hostage Edan Alexander from the Gaza Strip as part of efforts to secure a ceasefire and reopen border crossings for aid delivery.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official and head of the group's negotiating team, said in a statement that Hamas had been in contact with the US administration in recent days and had shown "great positivity" toward mediation efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

"As part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire, open crossings, and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, the movement will release Edan Alexander," al-Hayya said.

He added that Hamas is prepared to begin intensive negotiations immediately and engage seriously in talks aimed at ending the war, reaching a prisoner exchange deal, and establishing an independent, professional body to govern the Gaza Strip.

Suhail al-Hindi, a senior official of Hamas, told Xinhua that the release would be within 48 hours.

Alexander, 18, is believed to be the last living American hostage held in Gaza.

The family of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander said on Sunday they expected his release “in the coming days” after Hamas announced it would free him.

A temporary ceasefire was reached in January, allowing for the release of some hostages and the entry of humanitarian aid during an initial six-week phase.

However, talks collapsed after the first phase ended on March 1, halting both the prisoner exchange and aid deliveries.

