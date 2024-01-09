Hamas used Islamic university as base for terrorism

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 9 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces found many weapons hidden inside of classrooms at the Islamic University in Khan Yunis in Gaza. This was yet another example of the terrorist group Hamas using civilian institutions like medical and education facilities to provide cover for its activities.

Kalashnikov type automatic rifles, ammunition, Hamas flags and safes containing terrorist funds were among the items found there in an operation carried out by the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) Givati Infantry Brigade.

The Givati forces also destroyed a number of terrorist infrastructures and eliminated terrorists in combat there

In another activity in the area, IDF forces carried out searches in the university area, in the searches they located dozens of weapons warehouses that contained about 100 mortar bombs, ready-to-use charges, grenades, combat equipment and maps used by the Hamas terrorists. (ANI/TPS)

