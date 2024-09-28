Hamdan bin Mohammed concludes official visit to Uzbekistan

Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, concluded his official visit to Uzbekistan, which marked a significant step forward in strengthening relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan.

During the visit, he met with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and engaged in discussions with various senior officials and government leaders.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him during the visit, which reflected the strong and enduring friendship between the UAE and Uzbekistan.

He emphasised both nations' commitment to not only deepening their ties but also creating new pathways of cooperation that would lead to shared prosperity, innovation, excellence and growth. He stressed that the strengthened partnership would create opportunities that extend beyond immediate mutual benefits, fostering long-term development, stability, and a brighter future for the people of both countries.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that the leaders of both countries place great importance on advancing bilateral relations, which continue to evolve through sustained efforts to enhance strategic cooperation. He highlighted that these efforts are driving development across various sectors, paving the way for new avenues to enhance progress and prosperity for both nations.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed held productive discussions with Uzbekistan's senior leadership, including Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of Uzbekistan; Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Lieutenant General Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizomovich, Minister of Defence; and a number of senior officials.

Sheikh Hamdan also attended various joint events between the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan, as well as the Government Knowledge Exchange Retreat aimed at sharing new ideas and experiences and discovering fresh approaches to enhancing government excellence. (ANI/WAM)

