Hamdan bin Mohammed congratulates Dubai's top-performing secondary school students

Dubai [UAE], August 29 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, congratulated Dubai's best-performing secondary school students, who were selected as part of an academic rewards programme that seeks to appreciate and encourage outstanding talent in high schools in Dubai.

The group of students thus honoured includes 40 Emirati and expatriate students from public and private schools offering the IB, UK (A Level and AS Level), US and Ministry of Education curriculums.

Sheikh Hamdan sent text messages to each of the top-performing students, congratulating them on their impressive academic achievements and conveying his personal pride in their accomplishments, while noting that their success is a source of pride for one and all in Dubai.

He encouraged the students to sustain the impressive level of their academic performance and to constantly strive to acquire knowledge from diverse sources. He impressed upon them the need to make meaningful contributions to their community and nation, affirming that Dubai looks forward to the many ways in which they positively impact the future.

Sheikh Hamdan also reached out to parents of the best-performing students, congratulating them on their children's exceptional performance and recognition under the rewards programme.

He urged parents to keep guiding their children towards excellence and success, ultimately enabling them to become positive contributors in their country's development journey. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor