Hamdan bin Mohammed explores future of space sector with leading UAE-based startups

Dubai [UAE], June 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Supreme Space Council, met with representatives of leading space sector startups operating in the UAE.

The meeting is part of Sheikh Hamdan's keenness to advance the national space ecosystem and further promote its role as a global leader in the space industry.

Sheikh Hamdan underscored the importance of strong partnerships and strategic collaboration between the public and private sectors as a foundation for developing an advanced and innovative space ecosystem. He highlighted that continuous innovation and long-term investment in future technologies are essential to this progress.

Sheikh Hamdan also expressed confidence in the capabilities of UAE-based companies and entrepreneurs, noting their crucial role in driving the growth of the local space industry and strengthening the country's position as a leading global hub in this strategic field.

Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the space sector as a vital driver of the future and sustainable economic growth. He stressed the UAE's ongoing efforts to build a supportive environment that fosters the growth of national companies and unlock new opportunities for investment and innovation, boosting the country's global competitiveness and leadership in space. The private sector is leading the space scene in the UAE, reaffirming the maturity of national investments that have been established over the past three decades

A number of the UAE based companies took part in the meeting, representing a wide range of specialisations, including locally developed Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, artificial intelligence and remote sensing, commercial space ecosystem development, edge computing for robotics applications, high-resolution Earth observation via microsatellites, as well as AI systems, robotics, interactive simulation technologies, and reusable space launch systems.

Participants shared insights into their current projects, long-term strategies, and future investment plans in support of the national economy. Discussions focused on strengthening public-private collaboration, expanding operations both locally and internationally, and exploring promising opportunities within the UAE's growing space sectorhighlighting the private sector's central role in shaping a globally competitive and integrated space industry.

Company representatives reaffirmed their commitment to the UAE's space ambitions and outlined plans to expand their operations within the country. They praised the UAE's flexible regulatory framework and advanced infrastructure as key enablers of sustained investment. Attendees also welcomed initiatives such as the Space Economic Zones Programme, which they said play a vital role in enabling collaboration and fostering long-term, sustainable growth across the space ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Secretary-General of the Supreme Space Council, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency; Khalid Al Awadi, founder of Rimal; Ibrahim Al Obaidly, founder of Ardhiyat Al Ibdaa Information Solutions; David Critchley, CEO of 4EI; Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, CEO of Marlan Space; Alex Lapir, CEO of Aliensense; Abdulhalim Jallad, co-founder of Oryx Space; and Stan Rudenko, CEO of Aspire Space Technology. (ANI/WAM)

