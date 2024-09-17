Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new BoD of Dubai Autism Centre

Dubai [UAE], September 17 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (52) of 2024 on the new Board of Directors of the Dubai Autism Centre, chaired by Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim.

Other members of the new Board include Sami Yaqout Al Riyami, Hind Abdulwahid Al Rostamani, Sheikha Ahmed Al Raisi, Salha Khalifa bin Dhiban Al Falasi, and Mariam Ahmed Al Balooshi, in addition to the CEO of the Centre.

The Resolution states that if the board members' terms conclude without a new board being formed, the current members will continue fulfilling their responsibilities until they are either reappointed or replaced by new appointees.

This Resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette. (ANI/WAM)

