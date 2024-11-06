Hamdan bin Mohammed launches '71 Challenge' to empower young government leaders

Dubai [UAE], November 6 (ANI/WAM): Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, unveiled the '71 Challenge for Young Government Leaders' at a meeting with young government officials during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The challenge seeks to empower and engage young government leaders, unlocking their potential while fostering a community of future leaders. By cultivating exceptional young talent, the challenge prepares them for leadership roles, directly contributing to the UAE's future vision.

Hamdan emphasised that the launch of the '71 Challenge for Young Government Leaders' aligns with the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, underscoring the need to prepare and empower an exceptional generation of young government leaders while honing their leadership readiness.

Hamdan remarked, "Young people are the driving force behind our nation's progress, fuelling its development and innovation. We believe their energy is essential to realising our future vision, elevating the UAE's global standing. The '71 Challenge' empowers UAE youth, refining their leadership skills and nurturing their creativity to become integral contributors to our nation's development."

The challenge, overseen by the UAE Government Leaders Programme and the Government Development and the Future Office, is designed to cultivate the leadership skills of young professionals, empowering them to tackle challenges with innovative strategies and practical solutions that boost the UAE's readiness for a highly competitive future and advance its national objectives across key sectors.

A cohort of 45 young government leaders from federal and local entities are participating in 'Challenge 71'. They will develop eight specialised government projects under expert supervision. Following a rigorous evaluation, top projects will be selected for their impact and outstanding leaders will be recognised for their contribution to the winning projects.

The challenge will span six months, during which participants will work across eight strategic pillars: family, community solidarity and national identity; education and advanced technology; digital transformation and Emirati innovation; entrepreneurship; economic productivity with Emirati talent; digital economy and talent attraction; sports excellence; and new media and global influence.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said the '71 Challenge for Young Government Leaders' embodies the UAE leadership's vision of cultivating a new generation capable of driving future transformations and navigating rapid changes in priority sectors.

Al Roumi further remarked, "Investing in national teams equipped with the characteristic Emirati spirit of challenge and determination, inspired by the founding fathers, ensures the UAE's future readiness by developing young leaders who exceed expectations." "This challenge enhances leadership skills, empowering young professionals with innovative approaches to address challenges and bolster the UAE's competitiveness in achieving its national objectives." (ANI/WAM)

