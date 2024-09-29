Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

Tashkent [Uzbekistan] September 29 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, met with Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as part of his official visit at the head of a high-level UAE delegation aiming for deeper ties and expanded bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Aripov welcomed Sheikh Hamdan, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and the success they have achieved thanks to the leadership of both countries working closely to advance bilateral cooperation across various vital sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of deepening the bilateral partnership and expanding cooperation in keeping with the strong strategic ties binding the two countries.

He added that under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE remains a steadfast partner committed to strengthening bilateral relations so that they meet the developmental aspirations of both peoples.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that Uzbekistan is a key partner for the UAE in Central Asia, reflecting the UAE's commitment to closely collaborate in various sectors that offer promising future opportunities.

The meeting touched upon various issues and topics of mutual interest, reflecting the strong growth of bilateral cooperation and positive partnerships in numerous areas, particularly in terms of promoting excellence in government services, besides expanding political and economic ties.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange; and Dr. Saeed Matar Al Qemzi, Ambassador of the UAE to Uzbekistan. (ANI/WAM)

