Hamdan bin Mohammed visits injured UAE Armed Forces servicemen at Zayed Military Hospital

Dubai [UAE], September 25 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today visited UAE Armed Forces servicemen who were injured in the line of duty following an accident in the country.

He visited the injured personnel receiving treatment at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi, where he inquired about their health, engaged in conversations with them, and wished them a swift recovery.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also met with doctors overseeing their care. He was briefed on the nature of the injuries and the treatment plans in place for the brave servicemen.

His Highness also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the four martyrs who lost their lives in the same accident.

The injured servicemen expressed their gratitude for His Highness's visit, and affirmed their deep loyalty to the nation. (ANI/WAM)

