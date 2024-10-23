Hamdan bin Zayed chairs ERC's BoD meeting

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 23 (ANI/WAM): Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), affirmed that the ERC's initiatives in the ''Year of Sustainability'' articulate the UAE's vision to promote the values of giving and underscore the universal humanitarian message that the UAE, under the leadership of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, upholds towards all nations.

Hamdan stated that the UAE President's initiatives to enhance solidarity with other peoples through the ERC have positioned it prominently among regional and international humanitarian organisations.

He emphasised that since the beginning of this year, the ERC has been activating plans and strategies and adopting initiatives that align with the objectives of the Year of Sustainability, meeting the aspirations of the wise leadership to strengthen the UAE's humanitarian and developmental stature.

This came during Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan's chairing of a meeting of the ERC's Board of Directors at Al Nakheel Palace, where he conveyed to the board members the appreciation of the wise leadership for the pioneering role the ERC plays in developmental and humanitarian fields, in providing relief to those in need, and in sheltering displaced persons in conflict and disaster zones. He highlighted the ERC's current efforts in several troubled regions, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon.

Hamdan said that current humanitarian challenges imposed a new approach to work and movement to meet the increasing requirements of humanitarian work due to the events witnessed in many regions around the world. He stressed that the ERC has been closely monitoring the changes in the international humanitarian arena, and working to keep pace with them through effective plans and strategies that consolidate the country's leading position in the humanitarian field.

The Board of Directors was informed about several reports detailing the achievements of the ERC since its creation. These included the establishment of 562,950 development projects in 152 countries, with 40 in Asia, 50 in Africa, 39 in Europe, 18 in the Americas, and 6 in Oceania.

The Board also reviewed a detailed report on the ERC's initiatives at the local level from the beginning of this year to date, which totalled AED 110.6 million and benefited 1.3 million people across the country.

Additionally, the Board received a report on the humanitarian response to recent relief campaigns, which included the results of the national relief campaign "UAE stands with Lebanon'', which collected 1,100 tonnes of aid, along with financial proceeds totalling AED 93.1 million. Tens of thousands of volunteers participated in the campaign's activities.

The report details a response programme for Syrians affected by last year's earthquake, costing AED 288.9 million and helping 6.9 million people. Additionally, AED 180.6 million has supported over 9 million Palestinians in Gaza since October last year.

During its meeting, the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent reviewed the achievements of the Nahr Al Hayat Fund, which is dedicated to providing healthcare for children suffering from critical illnesses in various countries, particularly those requiring critical surgical interventions. So far, the newly established fund has benefited 1,010 children at a cost of AED 2.5 million. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor