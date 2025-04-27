Hamdan bin Zayed meets Noura Al Mazrouei, recognises her efforts in transforming date kernels into innovative food products

Al Dhafra [UAE], April 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has met with Noura Al Mazrouei and recognised her efforts in transforming date kernels into innovative food products.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted her innovative spirit and concern for the environment, aligned with the UAE's vision for sustainability and excellence.

He affirmed the leadership's support for such projects and their role in strengthening UAE national identity and supporting sustainability, and highlighted that the project reflects the nation's capabilities in turning challenges into opportunities in service of society. (ANI/WAM)

