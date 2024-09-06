Hamed bin Zayed visits 21st Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the 21st Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), reviewing the various adventure and outdoor lifestyle equipment related to falconry, hunting and equestrian, which are closely associated with the UAE's cultural heritage.

Sheikh Hamed praised the exhibition, which runs until 8th September 2024 at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, for combining the UAE's cultural traditions and heritage with innovative equipment related to hunting, equestrian and falconry, attracting visitors of all ages.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for the wide range of equipment on display and its ability to cater to the diverse needs of participants from around the globe. (ANI/WAM)

