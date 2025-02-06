"Happy that my daughter reached home": Family member expresses relief following deportation of Indian nationals from US

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 6 : After some Indian nationals who allegedly illegally migrated to the United States were deported back to the country at Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on Thursday, a family member of one of the Indian citizens expressed relief after her daughter returned home safely.

Speaking with the reporters, the family member said, "I don't know much. My daughter is back. We came to know via media that this (deportation) was going to happen. I am just happy that my daughter has reached home safely."

Another family member of one of the Indian citizens told ANI, "... I was not told anything. There is no one in my family except my son, daughter-in-law and my grandchild. They never spoke to me on the phone. All these people are saying that they will return but I don't know anything."

Notably, a US military C-17 Globemaster military aircraft landed in Punjab's Amritsar on February 5 with 104 Indian nationals.

A day earlier, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk to the United States President Donald Trump to find solution to the issue of deportation of Indians who allegedly illegally migrated to the US.

Dhaliwal, who interacted with the media, said that 104 Indians deported from the US arrived at Amritsar today.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls US President Donald Trump his friend and should find a solution to the issue of deportation in a meeting.

"Modiji calls Trump (US President Donald Trump) his friend. I request PM Modi ji to speak to Trump to find a solution to this issue....104 Indians deported from the US arrived at Amritsar today. Of 104 persons, around 30 people are from Punjab. All of them are in good health condition," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk."

