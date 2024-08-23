"Happy to come to India": Zelenskyy on PM Modi's invitation

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 23 : Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Friday said that he has plans to visit India and expressed his eagerness to travel to India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him.

Addressing a press conference, Zelenskyy said, "Yes, (I have plans to visit India) because when you begin a partnership, strategic partnership, and you begin some dialogue, I think that you don't need to lose time and do big pauses and that's why, I think it will be good to meet together again. And if our meeting will be in India, I'll be happy to. I read a lot about your big and great country. It's very interesting."

Notably, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that PM Modi has extended an invite to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy to visit India.

Zelenskyy further said, "I will not have time to see your country. It's a pity because, during the war, I didn't have time to look and to see. But I think it's important any way to see your people. I think to understand the country is to understand people also. I don't think that I will have enough time but anyway, it's better to be in your country because to find the key to your country and your prime minister is to see your people. I need very much to find a key to your country because I very much need your country on our side... It's not about your historical choice. But who knows? Maybe your country can be the key to this diplomatic influence. That's why I'll be happy to come to India as soon as your government and prime minister are ready to see me..."

The Ukrainian President also affirmed his willingness to engage with India and expressed interest in purchasing products made in India.

"Yeah, we are ready (to directly engage with India and buy products 'Made in India' soon). I gave these all messages to your productions. As I said, we are ready to exchange...We are ready to buy. We are ready to produce. We are ready to open your companies here or we are ready to open our companies in India. So we are very ready for such dialogue and for such work...," he said.

Zelenskyy also addressed the issue of Indians who were deceived into participating in the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict on the Russian side and said, "With regards to the citizens of India that were tricked to participate in the combat operations - PM Modi started with that, he said that he condemns it and he will make everything possible for the citizens of India not to be fighting in the lines of the Russian Army. I perfectly understand him..."

Regarding the Peace Summit, Zelenskyy mentioned that he proposed to PM Modi that it could potentially be hosted in India. "As for the Peace Summit, I truly believe that the second Peace Summit has to take place. It would be good if it would be held in one of the Global South Countries... I perfectly support this and told PM Modi that we could have the Global Peace Summit in India. It's a big country, it's a great democracy - the largest...," Zelenskyy said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor