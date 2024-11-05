"Hard working patriots are going to save country": Trump at Pennsylvania rally

Pennsylvania [US], November 5 : On the eve of presidential election day, US former President Donald Trump rallied in Pennsylvania, and said that "hardworking patriots" are going to save the country.

He further highlighted his vision for the country's economic recovery and said that under his leadership, he will turn "economic nightmare into an economic miracle."

Addressing the rally, Trump said, "Under my leadership, we are quickly going to turn this economic nightmare into an economic miracle. We will make America wealthy again, and we will make America affordable again. But you must vote! Four years, we have all waited for this and now it's tomorrow. Tomorrow, it's hard-working patriots like you who are going to save our country."

He also targeted Harris' four-year tenure for delivering "economic hell" to American workers and inflating prices by more than USD 30,000.

The former President also called Harris a "radical left Marxist" who destroyed the economy and spearheaded the Defund-the-Police movement and asserted that America will be "bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer, and stronger than ever before."

Trump said, "Four years of Kamala have delivered nothing but economic hell for American workers. Her inflation disaster has made life unaffordable. It has cost families over $30,000 dollars in higher prices. Kamala broke it and I will fix it. America will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than ever before."

"Here are some of the facts: Kamala is a radical left Marxist. She destroyed our economy. She was an original creator of the Defund-the-Police movement," Trump added.

Notably, the US presidential election takes place every four years on the first Tuesday in November. On election day, people in every state across the country go to their polling place and vote for their preferred candidate and their running mates.

In this election, Democrat and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Republican Ohio Senator JD Vance are the running mates of Harris and Trump respectively. The United States is poised for presidential elections on November 5 (local time) and the race for the White House is down to the wire.

Over 160 million voters are expected to cast their ballots, with the results either delivering a return to power for Republican former President Donald Trump (78) or electing America's first woman in the White House, Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris (60).

According to polls, both candidates are deadlocked in the race, with an estimated 75 million voters having already voted. Neither candidate currently holds a polling lead in enough states to reach 270 electoral votes.

As of November 4, NBC News and Emerson College have projected a 49 per cent-49 per cent tie nationally. Ipsos has projected a three-point lead (49 per cent-46 per cent) to Harris and AtlasIntel has projected a two-point lead (50 per cent-48 per cent) to Trump.

