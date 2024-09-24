Harini Amarasuriya sworn in as 16th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sep 24 National People's Power (NPP) MP Harini Amarasuriya took the oath of office as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, becoming the 16th individual to hold the position.

Amarasuriya, a renowned academic, rights activist, and university lecturer is recognised for her contributions to education and social justice.

Her appointment marks a significant moment in Sri Lankan politics, as she becomes the third woman to assume the role of Prime Minister, following in the footsteps of Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga and Sirimavo Bandaranaike.

Following a meeting with new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Indian High Commissioner also met Amarasuriya in Colombo on Monday and congratulated her on the party's victory in the presidential elections.

"HC Santosh Jha met NPP MP Hon. Harini Amarasuriya and congratulated her on the victory of Anura Kumara Dissanayake in the Presidential Elections. He also briefed her on the ongoing India-Sri Lanka bilateral initiatives," HC said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, NPP MP Vijitha Herath confirmed that a new Cabinet of Ministers is set to be sworn in on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

He further noted that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called for a discussion following the Cabinet's swearing-in to address the potential dissolution of Parliament, as reported by Daily Mirror.

Local media reports also indicate that an interim Cabinet comprising four ministers will also be appointed on Tuesday.

This political shift comes after Dinesh Gunawardene stepped down as Prime Minister on Monday.

In a letter to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Gunawardene stated that he was resigning to allow for the appointment of a new Cabinet following the election of a new President.

The new Cabinet appointments follow the swearing-in of Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the Marxist-leaning Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) party, as Sri Lanka's ninth Executive President on Monday.

The presidential election results were finalised on Sunday evening after the country held its first-ever presidential run-off. Neither Dissanayake nor Samagi Jana Sandhanaya candidate Sajith Premadasa secured a majority in the initial round, prompting the run-off that ultimately led to Dissanayake's victory.

