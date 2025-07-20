"Hariyali Teej is the common culture between India and Nepal," says Nepal's envoy to India

New Delhi [India], July 20 : Shankar Prasad Sharma, Nepali Ambassador to India, while talking about the Haryali Teej celebrations that connect the two countries, said that the celebrations underscore the deep cultural connection.

Sharma, while speaking to ANI, said that it is an ancient belief that Lord Shiva and his consort, Parvati, reside in the Himalayas. Therefore, the people in Nepal believe in the Godly presence in their country.

"I think this basically is the common culture between India and Nepal. We also think that Mahadev lives in the Himalaya, and they have a long range of the Himalaya, so we think that Mahadev and Parvati also live in Nepal. So that's also the reason why I think this is the devotion for Mahadev and Parvati. All the people in Nepal I think especially the women who were married or not they celebrate Hartalika Teej in Nepal. So that's the region I think we are connected through the culture and Teej is one of them basically," he said.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the month of Shravan. The festival of Hariyali Teej holds significance in Hinduism because on this day, Lord Shiva accepted Mother Parvati as his wife after she underwent rigorous penance. This festival is also celebrated as the reunion of Shiva and Shakti. On this day, married women fast for the long life of their husbands.

When asked about Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli's potential visit to India, he said that they are working on a date for both leaders.

"We are working on it. I think he will come to India very soon. We have a number of agreements in different areas, whether we talk about digital infrastructure or physical infrastructure, so there are many things, and We are preparing those agreements and MoUs. Once they are finalised, the Prime Minister's visit will happen. We are two friends, we cannot be apart, and then we need each other in the end to come on a long-term basis," he said.

Sharma said that the open border policy shows the good relations between the two nations.

"I think when you see the open border between the two countries, I think that what is basically the people to people relation. Anyone from India can go to Nepal, and anyone from Nepal can come to India without a visa or passport. That shows our relationship is not only cultural, but also economic in nature. We are interdependent. So, the region came to a people-to-people relationship that is strong and more sustainable," he added.

