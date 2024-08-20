Harris can break the 'glass ceiling': Hillary Clinton at Democratic National Convention

Chicago, Aug 20 Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris can break the glass ceiling and become the 47th president of America.

Addressing the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Clinton told the crowd, "When a barrier falls for one of us, it clears the way for all of us."

"Together, we've put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling," Clinton said remembering her being elected the presidential nominee of the Democrats in 2016.

"On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th President of the United States," she said.

"I wish my mother and Kamala's mother could see us, they would have said keep going," Clinton said.

Praising Harris, Clinton said, "As president, she (Kamala Harris) will always have our backs and she will be a fighter for us."

"Women fighting for health are asking us to keep going," Clinton said.

"Harris will fight to lower costs for hard-working families, open the doors wide for good paying jobs and, yes, she will restore abortion rights nationwide," Clinton added.

Criticising Trump, to whom she lost the 2016 US Presidential elections, Clinton said he "only thinks about himself".

She claimed, "Donald Trump fell asleep at his trial, and when he woke up, he made his own kind of history, the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions."

Clinton praised US President Joe Biden, saying he has been the "champion of Democracy, at home and abroad."

"And now, we are writing a new chapter in America's story," Clinton said, adding Kamala has the "character, experience and vision to lead us forward."

Harris, who made a surprise appearance at the party's national convention, vowed to defeat Trump in the November polls.

"Let us fight for the ideals we hold dear and let us always remember, when we fight we win," she said

Praising Biden, who gave his farewell speech, Harris said, "Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation."

"We are forever grateful," she said.

