Harris delivers concession speech, saying results must be accepted

Washington, Nov 7 US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has delivered a concession speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C., saying that she is proud of the campaign and stressing that "when we lose an election, we accept the results".

"I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it. Over the 107 days of this campaign, we have been intentional about building community and building coalitions, bringing people together from every walk of life and background, united by the love of the country with enthusiasm and joy in our fight for America's future. And we did it with the knowledge that we all have so much more in common than what separates us," Harris said on Wednesday in the speech at her alma mater.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she said.

"Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win."

In her speech, Harris highlighted Democrats' key issues such as abortion, gun violence, and equal justice, vowing that "we will continue to wage this fight in the voting booth, in the courts, and the public square".

The Vice-President emphasised the importance of accepting the election results, Xinhua news agency reported.

She confirmed that she had spoken with President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on his victory, noting that her administration would facilitate a peaceful transfer of power.

Early Wednesday morning, Fox News first projected Trump would win more than 270 Electoral College votes, the threshold needed to clinch the presidency.

Speaking at his election headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump quickly declared victory in the 2024 US presidential election, calling it "a political victory that our country has never seen before".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor