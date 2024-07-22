Harris gains momentum with Biden's endorsement as Presidential race intensifies

Washington, DC [US], July 22 : Vice President Kamala Harris swiftly moved to secure support for her White House bid shortly after President Joe Biden announced his decision not to seek re-election, The Hill reported.

On Sunday, Harris engaged with key figures on Capitol Hill, including Rep Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash) of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep Nanette Barragan (D-Calif) of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and Rep Ann McLane Kuster (D-NH) of the New Democrat Coalition, all of whom have already endorsed her candidature.

Harris also connected with Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), who enthusiastically shared on social media platform X, "She is ready to win in Wisconsin!!!"

Similarly, Rep Jared Huffman (D-Calif) confirmed he had been in touch with Harris's staff, noting, "Her team is fully activated, phones are ringing, emails are blowing up, this thing is rolling." He told The Hill in a brief interview Sunday, "This has taken off like a rocket ship," and summed up the sentiment of their conversation as, "Let's roll."

This concentrated effort on Capitol Hill underscores Harris's strategy to rapidly advance her presidential campaign following Biden's unexpected withdrawal from the race amidst mounting pressure after a contentious debate performance last month.

Initially defiant about stepping aside, Biden ultimately reversed course on Sunday and swiftly threw his support behind Harris.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it's been the best decision I've made," Biden said on X. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year."

In response to Biden's endorsement, Harris expressed gratitude, stating in a released statement, "I am honoured to have the President's endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination."

Sources familiar with Harris's plans indicate she will maintain an aggressive travel schedule, consistent with her recent campaign efforts. Major Democratic PACs, including the AAPI Victory Fund, the Collective PAC, and the Latino Victory Fund, also endorsed Harris on Sunday, signalling a broadening coalition of support. The infrastructure of the Biden campaign is swiftly pivoting to bolster Harris's efforts.

With less than a month until the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Harris faces a pivotal moment. While many Democratic lawmakers have rallied behind her candidature, notable figures like former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and former President Barack Obama have lauded Biden without explicitly endorsing Harris, prompting speculation, as reported by The Hill.

The path forward for Harris remains somewhat uncertain, with Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison emphasising on Sunday, "In the coming days, the Party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November." He added reassurance that the process would adhere to established party rules and procedures.

"This process will be governed by the established rules and procedures of the party," he added. "Our delegates are prepared to take seriously their responsibility in swiftly delivering a candidate to the American people."

Reflecting on her conversation with Harris, Rep. Jayapal reiterated her unwavering support, declaring, "I am 1000 per cent in for her to be our president! She has the smarts, the experience, the accomplishments, and the agenda to lead us to victory in November. Let's go!" Meanwhile, Rep. Barragan echoed similar sentiments, urging others to join her in supporting Harris's campaign.

"Please join me and support Vice President Kamala Harris with a contribution today!" she said, The Hill reported.

