"Harris is Hindu by name, not by action, policies": Founder of Republican Hindu Coalition Shalabh Shalli Kumar

Washington DC [US], November 4 : US industrialist and founder of the Republican Hindu Coalition Shalabh Shalli Kumar slammed the US Vice President and the Democratic nominee for the US Presidential Elections, Kamala Harris, asserting that her actions and policies are anti-Indian despite her being a Hindu and having roots from India.

Speaking toon Monday, Kumar noted that Harris wants "Azad Kashmir," highlighting concerns about her campaign team, which he claims includes individuals with pro-Pakistan sentiments.

"Kamala Harris is just Hindu by name, but her actions and policies are anti-India. She wants a free Kashmir. 5-7 people in her campaign are pro-Pakistanis," he said.

He expressed apprehension about the implications of Harris's views, emphasising that Pakistan, which he described as a "bankrupt state" now acting as a "satellite state of China," poses a significant challenge for both India and the US.

He further warned that China could leverage Pakistan to create instability.

"Pakistan is a bankrupt state but it is now a satellite state of China. So subsequently, it is a big challenge for India and the US. China will use Pakistan as their proxy and create some trouble," Kumar said.

Looking ahead, Kumar stressed the importance of a strong US-India relationship, pointing at the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries and highlighting the friendship between former President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that a Trump presidency would lead to fruitful developments in US-India relations.

"But, for India and America's relationships, we are looking forward to a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries. Trump and PM Modi are good friends and hence the next four years are going to be great under the presidency of Donald Trump," he stated.

Kumar further criticised the Democratic candidate's views on Kashmir, suggesting that her focus on "so-called minority" issues suggesting that it could strain diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He remarked that for US President Joe Biden and Harris, the Hindus are the majority and radical Islam is the minority, despite atrocities occurring against the Hindus in other countries, like Bangladesh and Canada.

"Kamala Harris has radical views on Kashmir and India will have to be conscious. They will still raise the issue of so-called minorities, so-called Muslim minorities, every time Joe Biden gets a chance and every time Kamala gets a chance, Kamala will be even more enhanced- Oh, Prime Minister Modi and the BJP in India are persecuting minorities," he said.

"Forget about what's happening in Bangladesh. Forget about what's happening everywhere else. Forget about what's happening in Canada against Hindus. To them, Hindus are the majority and radical Islam is the minority... Trump's position on Hindus in India is very, very clear. It has been clear since 2016 when he attended the New Jersey rally on October 15th," he added.

The United States is poised for presidential elections on November 5 (local time) and the race for the White House is down to the wire.

Over 160 million voters are expected to cast their ballots, with the results either delivering a return to power for Republican former President Donald Trump (78) or electing America's first woman in the White House, Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris (60).

According to polls, both candidates are deadlocked in the race, with an estimated 75 million voters having already voted. Neither candidate currently holds a polling lead in enough states to reach 270 electoral votes.

As of November 4, NBC News and Emerson College have projected a 49 per cent-49 per cent tie nationally. Ipsos projects a three-point lead (49 per cent-46 per cent) to Harris and AtlasIntel projects a two-point lead (50 per cent-48 per cent) to Trump.

