Harsh Kumar Jain concurrently accredited as India's ambassador to Palau

New Delhi [India], October 14 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday that Harsh Kumar Jain, presently, ambassador to India to the Philippines, has been concurrently accredited as India's next ambassador to Palau.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. Harsh Kumar Jain joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1993.

In a statement, MEA said, "Shri Harsh Kumar Jain (IFS:1993), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of the Philippines, has been concurrently accredited as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Palau, with residence in Manila."

During his diplomatic career, Harsh Jain has served at various positions in the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, and abroad, according to the Indian Embassy in Philippines.

Jain has served as India's ambassador to Ukraine from 2022-2024, Slovakia from 2017-2018, and Kazakhstan from 2014-2017. Before this, he served in different capacities at Indian Missions in Moscow, Kyiv, St Petersburg, London and Kathmandu.

He had also served as a Member of the UN Group of Governmental Experts on the Developments in the Field of Information and Telecommunications in the context of International Security during 2012-13, according to the Indian Embassy in Philippines.

At headquarters in Delhi, he served as the Head of the BIMSTEC and SAARC Division, Global Estate Management Division and e-Governance, Information Technology and Cyber Diplomacy Division. He served as desk officer for Afghanistan from 2002-04.

