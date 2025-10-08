Haryana CM holds key business meetings in Osaka, pitches state as global investment hub

Osaka, Oct 8 In a significant push to attract global investment to Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held high-level meetings with top Japanese companies during his visit to Osaka, one of the largest port cities of Japan.

The Consulate General of India in Osaka-Kobe posted on X about the CM’s engagements, highlighting the focus on business expansion and investment promotion.

"Hon’ble CM Haryana @NayabSainiBJP had useful one on one meetings with Minebea Mitsumi, Mitsui Kinzoku Company and Nitto Seiko in Osaka. The discussions aimed at inviting them to and expanding their business in Haryana," the Consulate posted.

The visit is part of a broader effort by the Haryana government to position the state as a preferred destination for advanced manufacturing and innovation.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Saini also participated in an Investor Roadshow in Osaka, engaging with leading Japanese investors and innovators.

Taking to X, he shared: "It was a pleasure to interact with top Japanese investors and innovators at the Investor Roadshow in Osaka, Japan. Haryana’s dynamic investment ecosystem was showcased, along with its vast opportunities across key sectors including Electric Vehicles, Electronics, Semiconductors, Renewable Energy, Technical Textiles, IT and emerging technologies – reaffirming Haryana’s target to become a global hub for innovation and sustainable growth."

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasized Haryana’s focus on deepening ties with Japan, particularly in digital technologies and Industry 4.0.

“This partnership will help connect Japan’s global innovation ecosystem with Haryana’s young, skilled, and dynamic talent. The investor-friendly policies of the Haryana government are well-suited to meet the global entrepreneurs’ needs for establishing production, research, design, and innovation centres,” he said.

The roadshow began on a culturally resonant note, with the CM greeting the Japanese audience in their native language: “Konnichiwa, Mina-Sama!” He also praised Japan’s famed ‘Ganbatte’ spirit, describing it as an inspiration to the world for its relentless drive and dedication.

CM Saini underlined that the India-Japan relationship is not solely transactional but built on shared values and a “special strategic partnership” that underpins regional prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Japan, he noted that both countries have adopted a joint vision for the coming decade, strengthening bilateral economic and technological cooperation.

