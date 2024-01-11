Haryana CM interacts with representatives of 10 companies from Japan, US

Gandhinagar, Jan 11 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday held one-on-one discussions with representatives of about 10 major companies from Japan and the US, inviting them to invest in the state.

During the meeting with the Japanese delegation at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit -- 2024, the Haryana Chief Minister welcomed them in the Japanese language, which pleased them.

During the meeting, a consensus was reached between Japan and the Haryana Government on formulating a hydrogen policy in the direction of clean-green energy.

Maruti Suzuki expressed a desire to adopt the plug-and-play policy and give more emphasis to electric vehicles under the Haryana Government’s e-vehicle policy.

Identification of a site is underway to establish a plant in the state for this purpose, an official statement by the government said.

During the summit, the Chief Minister also held a meeting with Puneet Chandok, president, Microsoft India, and his delegation.

During the meeting, the delegation said Microsoft would collaborate with the Haryana Government in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

The Chief Minister said all kind of support would be provided to the company. Soon, a meeting will be organised with representatives in Chandigarh, where Microsoft will present its road map regarding upcoming initiatives.

During the meeting, representatives said Haryana has been a mother state for Japanese companies.

In 1980, Maruti Suzuki established its first unit in Gurugram and since then, several Japanese companies have come to Haryana.

The Chief Minister directed officers to establish a joint collaboration cell for the convenience of Japanese companies, which will continuously engage with representatives of Japanese firms to expedite the plug-and-play model.

A discussion was also held on opening a Japanese school in Gurugram during the meeting.

It is the first occasion when officers from the Japanese Government have attended the summit along with representatives of Japanese companies.

During the summit, the Chief Minister had discussions with representatives from Japanese companies, including Jetro, Denso Corporation, Maruti Suzuki, Yamanashi Hydrogen, Air Water Company, Toyotsu Ambika Automotive Safety, JCCII India, and representatives from the US, including Blackstone, UPS Logistics Company, and Microsoft.

He assured full support to the NRIs and said there was immense potential for investment in Haryana.

He said Haryana has a robust business environment, and the government has formulated the Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy -- 2020, providing incentives to investors.

Furthermore, all necessary approvals for setting up industries are streamlined under one roof, making the investment process more convenient and efficient.

