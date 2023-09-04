Haryana: Final G20 Summit Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency underway in Nuh

Nuh (Haryana) [India], September 4 : The fourth and final G20 Sherpa meeting that commenced in Mewat, Haryana is scheduled to continue until September 7.

The final agenda for the forthcoming G20 Summit, which is slated to take place in Delhi on September 9–10, will be established at this meeting.

This high-level meeting is being attended by Sherpas and other delegates in addition to the G20 Summit member nations. In order to help and facilitate participants during the event, 23 liason officers, 19 state civil services officers, and 4 IAS officers have been deputed.

Notably, this is the last and final G20 Sherpa meeting, during which the agendas for the G20 Summit on September 9-10 will be decided.

World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor