Haryana to recruit 10,000 skilled workers for construction sector in Israel

Amid rising criticism over acute joblessness in the state, the Haryana government has now decided to be a ‘recruitment agent’. It plans to recruit 10,000 persons from the state for sending to Israel, where there is a massive shortage of manpower in the construction sector since the start of the war with Hamas. The state would be making the selection through the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN).Israel is facing a severe shortage of workers after the cancellation of work permits of around 90,000 Palestinians due to ongoing war.

There were reports that the Israel Builders Association is negotiating with India for the availability of construction workers.The HKRN advertisement says 10,000 workers are to be recruited for Israel.The vacancies require candidates with a minimum educational qualification of class X and a minimum experience of three years. The salary offered is around Rs 1.34 lakh per month Indian money as one NIS is equivalent to Rs 22. The candidates should have experience in various construction-related tasks and knowledge of reading construction plans.Interestingly, the Haryana government's move has come just a day after junior minister of external affairs V Muraleedharan informed the RS that the Centre has not held any discussions with Israel regarding a possible replacement of Palestinian workers with Indians. He was replying to a query by Congress MP K C Venugopal.