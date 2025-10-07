"Has anger management problem, should see a doctor...": Trump on Greta Thunberg

Washington, DC [US], October 7 : US President Donald Trump criticised climate activist Greta Thunberg, suggesting she has an "anger management problem" and should see a doctor.

He made these comments after Thunberg's detention and deportation by Israel, where she was participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza.

Trump called Thunberg a "troublemaker" and expressed surprise that she's "so angry" for a young person.

"She (Greta Thunberg) is just a troublemaker... she's no longer into the environment now. She's a troublemaker. She has an anger management problem. I think she should see a doctor...Have you ever watched her? She's a young person. She's so angry, she's so crazy... She's just a troublemaker", Trump said.

Al Jazeera reported that Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in Greece along with 160 other campaigners from the Global Sumud Flotilla, having been deported by Israel.

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Monday said that it had expelled a total of 171 activists from the flotilla's ships, which were intercepted last week while trying to bring aid to Gaza. This brings the total number of deportations so far up to 341, according to Al Jazeera.

Israeli forces had intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla on Friday as its more than 40 boats attempted to breach the naval blockade on Gaza. Around 450 people were detained, including Thunberg, four French lawmakers, and other international activists, TPS reported.

Israel said the boats carried no aid and accused participants of seeking confrontation rather than delivering humanitarian relief. "Their true goal was provocation in the service of Hamas," the ministry said.

Documents found in Gaza and recently released by Israel's Foreign Ministry traced direct Hamas involvement in organising and financing a "close-knit" flotilla seeking to break the Israeli blockade of the Strip, TPS said.

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Sunday flatly rejected claims that Greta Thunberg and other activists detained from the Gaza-bound flotilla were being mistreated in prison, calling the reports "brazen lies" and insisting that "all the detainees' legal rights are fully upheld."

Israel and Egypt have maintained restrictions on Gaza to prevent weapons smuggling since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007. Since then, Palestinian activists have periodically launched flotillas to challenge the blockade. In 2011, an independent UN inquiry into the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident criticised Israeli forces for using excessive force but upheld the blockade's legality, TPS noted.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 48 remaining hostages, about 20 are believed to be alive.

On peace in Gaza and the countries which helped, Trump said, "Qatar has been very, very helpful to us in this process... I think it's probably the most influential and very strong. With Hamas, they're very strong. And Turkey has likewise been helpful. I mean, honestly, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, everybody has been helpful. I just spoke with the King of Jordan today, and he's been terrific too. I can't think of any country is it that's been negative about this. This is why it should happen. I mean, everybody wants it to happen. And usually when everybody, including I think Hamas, and when they want it to happen, it's going to happen."

Delegations from Hamas, Israel, and the United States are set to meet in Egypt on Monday to begin indirect negotiations on US President Donald Trump's 20-point proposal to end the war in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, the talks will take place in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh and come on the eve of the second anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel that triggered the ongoing war. The discussions have raised cautious hopes that the prolonged conflict, which has killed tens of thousands in Gaza, could finally move towards resolution.

