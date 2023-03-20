Hasina offers India to use Chittagong, Sylhet ports for mutual benefits

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, March 20 While stressing on the need to enhance regional connectivity to boost trade and commerce, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered India to use the Chittagong and Sylhet ports for mutual benefits.



"India can use our Chittagong and Sylhet ports if they want," she said on Sunday when Member of the Governing Council of India Foundation Ram Madhav called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

In an address to the media later, the Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said Hasina mentioned that increased connectivity in the region will help enhance people-to-people contacts.

