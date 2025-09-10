"Hate has no place in our communities": US Congressman Subramanyam condemns attacks on Hindu temples in US

Washington DC [US] September 10 : Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks and acts of vandalism targeting Hindu temples across the US, calling them part of a broader rise in hate and division threatening faith communities nationwide.

Speaking on the House Floor at the US Congress in Capitol Hill, Representative Subramanyam cited specific incidents of vandalism at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Indiana and the Shri Radha Krishna Temple in Utah.

He described the desecration of these sacred spaces as not merely isolated incidents but a reflection of a disturbing national trend.

"Hate has no place in our communities and that's why I condemn the recent hateful attacks on Hindu temples and mandirs all across the country. From the BAPS Shri Swaminarayana Mandir in Indiana to the Shri Radha Krishna temple in Utah, sacred spaces for faith communities have been targeted with acts of hate, vandalism and desecration. And these are not isolated incidents. It's part of a rise in violence. It's a part of a rise in division in our country. It's not just happening to temples. It's happening to all places of worship," he stated.

The Congressman emphasised the need for a comprehensive response, including increasing funding and resources to protect religious institutions across the country and also called for renewed commitment from government leaders, law enforcement, and communities to address the escalating climate of hate.

"And every American deserves the right to safely practise their faith without fear. That's why we need to continue fighting for increased resources for security at places of worship like these temples. And we must be committed to doing more to combat the rise in hate that we're experiencing in the United States and ensure that our communities are protected," Subramanyam added.

Earlier in August, the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, was vandalised, marking the fourth such anti-Hindu act of desecration against a temple in the US in the past year.

The Public Affairs division of the socio-spiritual organisation, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, called the act a "hate crime" and reaffirmed the community's commitment to stand united against anti-religious bigotry.

"For the 4th time in less than a year, one of our Mandirs has been desecrated by a hateful act. The anti-Hindu hate crime against the BAPS Mandir in Greenwood, IN has only strengthened our community's resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behaviour," it stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, in July, the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, renowned globally for hosting the annual Holi Festival, has come under attack in a suspected hate crime, with over two dozen bullets fired at the premises over several days, causing significant structural damage.

According to ISKCON, 20 to 30 bullets were fired at the temple building and surrounding property during nighttime hours while devotees and guests were inside. The incident resulted in thousands of dollars in damage, including to the temple's intricately hand-carved arches.

