"HATED to do it, but had no choice": Trump instructs 'immediate' testing of nuclear weapons after Russia tests nuclear-capable underwater drone

Washington DC [US], October 30 : US President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the immediate resumption of nuclear weapons testing, citing Russia's recent trials of advanced nuclear-capable systems, including a Poseidon underwater drone, in a dramatic escalation that raised fears of a new arms race between the two nuclear superpowers.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US has "more nuclear weapons than any other country", crediting his first term in office for what he described as a "complete update and renovation" of the nation's nuclear arsenal.

"The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office," Trump wrote.

"Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years," he added.

The President stated that the move was prompted by similar actions from other nations, particularly Russia, after it successfully conducted a test of its advanced nuclear-capable underwater drone, Poseidon, on Wednesday.

He further stated that it has instructed the Department of War to begin testing.

"Because of other countries' testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," Trump concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow successfully tested its advanced nuclear-capable underwater drone, Poseidon, as reported by RT.

Speaking during a visit to a military hospital in Moscow, Putin confirmed that the trials of the Poseidon system were carried out on Tuesday.

"When it comes to speed and depth, there is nothing comparable to this unmanned vehicle anywhere in the world, and it is unlikely to appear anytime soon," the Russian President said.

Putin added that the Poseidon currently has "no interception methods", underscoring its strategic importance to Russia's defence capabilities.

"For the first time, we succeeded not only in launching it from a submarine using its booster engine but also in activating its nuclear power unit, which provided energy to the vehicle for a certain period. This is a tremendous success," Putin stated.

According to him, the capabilities of Poseidon "significantly exceed the power of even our most promising Sarmat intercontinental-range missile."

First unveiled in 2018, the Poseidon is described by Russian media as a deep-sea, unmanned vehicle equipped with a nuclear propulsion system that enables virtually unlimited range.

The drone, reportedly measuring around 20 metres in length and weighing about 100 tonnes, can reach speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour and dive to depths exceeding 1,000 metres, RT reported.

This development comes within a week of the successful test of the nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile test by Moscow, which US President Donald Trump described as "inappropriate" and advised Putin to focus on ending the conflict with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Putin has also signed a law terminating the already defunct plutonium disposal agreement with the United States, aimed at limiting production of nuclear weapons-grade material, RT reported.

The agreement, signed in September 2000, required both Russia and the US to dispose of 34 tonnes of weapons-grade plutonium that was no longer needed for military purposes.

