"Have given heart and soul to our nation": Biden thanks people of US for support

Washington, DC [US], July 28 : US President Joe Biden has expressed gratitude to the people of the US for their support. Biden said that he has given his heart and soul to the nation.

In a post on X, Biden stated, "Like so many others, I have given my heart and my soul to our nation. And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people. I hope you have some idea how grateful I am to all of you."

His statement comes days after Biden announced his decision to not seek a second term and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party. US Presidential elections is scheduled to take place on November 5.

Earlier this week, Joe Biden emphasised that he has decided to pass the torch to a new generation, adding that his decision to step aside from his campaign is a matter of democracy.

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office, the first since he announced his withdrawal from the 2024 election race and endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominee as the country's president, Biden said that this is the best way to unite our nation.

"I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That's the best way to unite our nation. You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There's also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices and that time and place is now," he said.

Biden, who returned to the White House on Tuesday after testing negative for COVID-19, addressed his decision to step aside from his campaign and said that he was framing the 2024 election as a choice "between moving forward and backwards, between hope and hate" and casting his decision as a matter of democracy.

"My fellow Americans, it has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years. Nowhere else on earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States," the US President said.

Biden recalled the extraordinary American presidents, including Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt.

"In this sacred space, I'm surrounded by portraits of extraordinary American presidents. Thomas Jefferson wrote the immortal words that guide this nation. George Washington showed us that presidents are not kings. Abraham Lincoln, who implored us to reject malice, and Franklin Roosevelt, who inspired us to reject fear, I revere this office, but I love my country more," Biden said.

The US President added that in defence of democracy, which is at stake, it is more important than any title.

"It's been the honour of my life to serve as your president. But in defence of democracy, which is at stake and is more important than any title. I draw strength and I find joy in working for the American people," he said.

"This sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me. It is about you. Your families. Your futures. It is about 'we, the people," he added.

"We are a great nation because we are good people. When you elected me to this office, I promised to always level with you, to tell you the truth. The truth, the sacred cause of this country, is larger than any one of us," he said, adding that "We must unite to protect it."

Biden further noted that now, in just a few months, the Americans will choose the course of America's future.He also championed his vice president, who's now taking his place on the ticket, and said that he has made his choice and has made his views known.

Calling the US Vice President tough and capable, Biden said, "I would like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris. She's experienced. She's tough, and she's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people."

Further, Biden also highlighted that over the next six months, he will be focused on his job as US President.

"Over the next six months, I will be focused on doing my job as president. That means I will continue to lower costs for hard-working families and grow our economy. I will keep defending our personal freedoms and our civil rights, from the right to vote to the right to choose," he said.

