Hazza bin Zayed issues resolution forming BoD of Al Ain Football Club Company

Al Ain [UAE], June 10 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, First Vice President of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, First Vice President of the Club's Honorary Council, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club, has issued a decision forming the Board of Directors of Al Ain Football Club LLC Company.

The board will be chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Club's Board of Directors and Chairman of the Club's Executive Committee. The remaining members are Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, supervising sports affairs; Mohammed Saif Ali Al Ketbi, supervising media affairs; Ziad Amir Ahmed Saleh supervising administrative and financial affairs; and Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Khouri, supervising the academy and talents sector. (ANI/WAM)

