HCT participate in WorldSkills Asia Abu Dhabi Competition 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) are participating in the WorldSkills Asia Abu Dhabi Competition 2023.

Contestants and experts from 30 countries are participating in the event, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from November 27 to 29, 2023.

The colleges' students are participating through a special pavilion called "Applied Programmes," where they showcase their projects that demonstrate their applied skills in their fields of study.

Salama Al Darmaki, a student of Information Security, is one of the contestants in the competition and is taking part in the skill, "Information Technology Software Solutions".

She said she trained for two months before the competition, spending six to seven hours daily on specialist skills. She admitted that the competition was tough, as some participants had more than a year to train and prepare. However, she is determined to do her best and achieve a high position.

She added that the team had to complete two different challenges in the first two days of the competition and then face three other challenges or tasks on the third day.

Maitha Al Hosani, a student and a gold medalist in "Graphic Design" at Emirates Skills 2023, is now participating in the Asia-level competition in the same category.

Moreover, HCT graduates have become experts at various levels after participating in the Emirates Skills competition and relevant international competitions in previous years.

Marwa Al Zarouni, a technical college graduate and the "Head of Experts," is one of them. She has been an expert in skills competitions since 2015 and now oversees the graphic design challenges that competitors face, working with international experts from other countries. She is proud of her related role.

The colleges are also participating with their dedicated pavilion in WorldSkills Asia, offering visitors an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the HCT's applied and professional educational model. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor